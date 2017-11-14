Drugged driving with 5-year-old in car results in enhanced DUI charge

ROGERSVILLE — The "drugged driving” arrest of a woman with a 5-year-old child in the car Friday near Rogersville is just the latest in a rash of recent cases involving dangerous behavior putting children's lives at risk in vehicles.

Shortly before noon Friday, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Kenny Lunsford Jr. received a BOLO (be on the lookout) for an intoxicated driver in a blue Ford Taurus with Virginia tags.

He intercepted the Taurus on Highway 11-W in Surgoinsville heading east toward Church Hill, where he reportedly observed the car swerving from the right lane onto the shoulder and "having trouble keeping in its lane.

The driver, later identified as Virginia Marie Thompson, 45, of Wakerfield, Va., took longer than normal to stop after Lunsford initiated a traffic stop.

As he was walking to the driver, Thompson reportedly put the car in reverse and started slowly backing toward Lunsford's patrol car until he slapped her trunk to get her attention.

Lunsford observed Thompson to be lethargic with slurred speech, struggling to perform simple tasks, and she performed poorly on field sobriety tests. She was charged with DUI, failure to drive within her lane and no insurance. As of Tuesday, she was being held in the Hawkins County Jail on $2,500 bond pending her next court date on Dec. 2.

The 5-year-old child who was sleeping in her backseat was turned over to the custody of the Department of Children's Services. Police said they believe Thompson is the child's grandmother, although she has custody of the child.

Attorney General Dan Armstrong told the Times-News recently that a DUI charge is enhanced when there's a minor in the vehicle.

"If you're convicted of DUI and a child under 18 is in your vehicle, then you have to serve a minimum of 30 days in jail in addition to the other mandatory time," Armstrong said. "For example, if you are convicted on DUI first offense, you have to go to jail for 48 hours, and if a child under 18 is in the car, that automatically becomes 32 days."

Armstrong noted that if a child is injured in a DUI accident, that's a Class D felony punishable by 2-12 years depending on the defendant's past criminal record. If the child is killed in a DUI wreck, that's a Class B felony punishable by 8-30 years.

A new law that went into effect July 1 also protects children 8 years of age and under in cases where DUI doesn't apply.

For example, on Oct. 28 a man led police on a pursuit from Goshen Valley to Allandale with his wife and two small children in the vehicle. Last week he pleaded guilty to several charges, including reckless endangerment, and was sentenced to 90 days in jail.

In another incident, on Oct. 21 a father was allegedly found passed out on drugs behind the wheel of a car with the motor running at a Surgoinsville market parking lot with two children ages 3 and 6 in the car. In that case, the father wasn't charged with DUI, but he was charged with child endangerment. He is due to appear in court later this month.

Police aren’t able to charge those fathers with child neglect or abuse because under Tennessee law the child must first be injured.

Armstrong noted that a new law proposed by Rep. Gary Hicks (R-Rogersville) and approved by the Tennessee General Assembly this year gives police the ability to place an endangerment charge in cases when dangerous behavior puts the health and safety of a child 8 and under at “imminent” risk.

"The DUI laws are pretty good, and I think this change in the law that Gary Hicks was able to get through addresses the other situation where there's not enough to charge them with DUI,” Armstrong said. “If you can show they endangered the children through the reckless driving or irresponsible behavior, the child endangerment charge is applicable. Generally speaking I always look for jail time when endangerment is involved as far as a child goes. Keep in mind this only applies to children 8 years old and younger, so we’re still not covering children above that age. I would like to see that (Hicks) law apply to every child under the age of 18.”