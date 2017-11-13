Man who shot Kingsport officers then killed himself

KINGSPORT — After shooting two police officers on Thursday and retreating back inside his home, a city man then turned the gun on himself to commit suicide, officials announced Monday morning.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Kingsport Police Department, preliminary autopsy results indicate that Hugh Kyle Hurd, 58, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Meanwhile, the KPD reports one of the officers Hurd "struck directly with a minimum of two shotgun blasts" has since undergone two surgeries and remains hospitalized.

The standoff was spurred by a complaint to police, claiming Hurd had threatened to harm and/or kill both himself and a neighbor on Manor Court. Officers then discovered Hurd had an outstanding arrest warrant for failure to appear, related to a previous charge of aggravated stalking of a different neighbor.

Shortly thereafter, patrol officers visited Hurd's condominium in Ridgefields subdivision. After refusing to exit for more than two hours, at approximately 4:45 p.m. Hurd came outside and advanced on officers, firing multiple rounds from a shotgun. Police returned fire and Hurd retreated back inside his home.

The KPD cleared neighbors from surrounding condominiums. At about 6 p.m. a SWAT team made entry into Hurd's residence, finding him dead.

KPD Public Information Officer Tom Patton reports one of the officers shot by Hurd was treated and released on the same evening. The officer who remains hospitalized has serious injuries, but they do not appear life threatening.

Patton says the officers will not be identified because they are victims in the incident. The department does not name the victims of crimes.

Some of Hurd's neighbors told the Times-News that the man appeared to have recently had a change in mental status. One said that a few months ago, Hurd had been involuntarily committed to a mental health facility.

As is protocol for all officer-involved shootings, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was contacted to investigate the incident. Agents worked the scene late into the night. The Kingsport Police Department Criminal Investigations Division will also conduct a parallel in-house investigation.