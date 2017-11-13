Man who fled Hawkins traffic stop allegedly swerved at police during pursuit

CHURCH HILL — A Kingsport man is facing several charges including felony evading and four counts of reckless endangerment after he allegedly fled from a traffic stop Sunday and swerved at police cruisers, nearly hitting two head on.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m. Sunday Hawkins County Sheriff's Office Cpl. Jeremy Nash initiated a traffic for speeding stop on a black Honda Civic for speeding on Goshen Valley Road just south of Church Hill.

The driver, Michael Lee Kesecker, 30, 1638 Vance Street, Kingsport, initially stopped at the Marathon station on Highway 11-W, but then allegedly sped out of the parking lot heading east.

The Honda then turned into another business parking lot on 11-W, nearly striking two patrol cars head on driven by Sgt. Scott Alley and Deputy Kenny Lunsford.

The Honda then jumped a curb, and the pursuit continued east on 11-W where Kesecker allegedly swerved at patrol cars driven by HCSO Cpl Jeremy Nash, as well as CHPD Officer Dustin Dean.

Police reportedly pursued Kesecker onto Morgan Street and Silver Lake Road where he allegedly blew a stop sign on each road. Kesecker then left the roadway and drove through the grassy area around Stoneybrook apartments.

Eventually he got back onto Silver Lake road and led police to the Food City Store paring lot where he stopped in a handicapped parking spot and fled on foot.

Kesecker was quickly chased down and arrested.

A computer check showed him to have a suspended license for no insurance in Hamblen County in September, as well as two previous charges for driving on suspended in Sullivan County.

The HCSO charged Kesecker with felony evading arrest, four counts of reckless endangerment, driving on a suspended license, speeding, stop sign violation, and no insurance.

As of Monday he remained held in the Hawkins County Jail on $50,000 bond.