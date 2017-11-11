Coeburn doctor pleads guilty to fraud, drug charges

ABINGDON — A Coeburn physician who prescribed Ritalin and hydrocodone to an undercover investigator without a legitimate medical purpose pleaded guilty Thursday to federal health care fraud and drug distribution charges in U.S. District Court.

U.S. Attorney Rick A. Mountcastle said Gurcharan Singh Kanwal, 78, of Wise, pleaded guilty to one count of health care fraud and one count of distributing Ritalin and hydrocodone. As part of a plea agreement, Kanwal also agreed to surrender his medical license and to pay $472,500 in restitution to Virginia’s Medicaid program.

According to evidence presented by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney and Virginia Assistant Attorney General M. Suzanne Kerney-Quillen, between Sept. 19 of last year and Feb. 22 of this year Kanwal knowingly distributed Ritalin and hydrocodone to an undercover investigator and fraudulently billed Medicaid for services provided to the investigator that were neither medically necessary nor actually received.

Authorities said the investigation of Kanwal and the Coeburn Medical Clinic began in 2015 after agents received complaints of controlled substances being diverted by his employees and patients.

The investigation was conducted by the Virginia Office of the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and the Southwest Virginia Drug Task Force. Agencies providing assistance included a number of local and regional police departments and other state and federal agencies.