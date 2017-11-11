$5,000 reward for murder fugitive Eric Monroe Jones

WISE — The reward for information leading to the arrest of a Big Stone Gap man who has eluded authorities for nearly a year following the shooting death of his ex-wife has been increased to $5,000, the Wise County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Eric Monroe Jones, 47, is charged with the Nov. 28, 2016 first-degree murder of Janina Gina Lorraine Jefferson. Her body was discovered in the early morning hours at her workplace at Appalachia’s water treatment plant.

An intense manhunt in Wise County and the surrounding area in the days following Jefferson’s murder went for nought, and an initial $1,500 reward was upped to $2,500 earlier this year. It has now been raised to $5,000 by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Jefferson was granted a divorce from Jones just two months prior to her slaying. She had a protective order against him that had been the subject of more court attention over an alleged violation of that order a mere week before her death.

Besides first-degree capital murder, Jones is charged with use of a firearm while committing first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and felony probation violation for an underlying charge of attempted murder for hire, the latter a conviction which resulted in Jones serving a prison sentence.

Authorities consider Jones to be armed and dangerous. Anyone having information on his whereabouts is asked to call the WCSO at (276) 328-3756.