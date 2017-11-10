'Wired a little different' — Man killed in Kingsport standoff had two recent arrests

KINGSPORT — As the door to Hugh Hurd's condo stood open Friday morning — shattered glass at its base and flanked by bullet holes — neighbors milling about outside suspected his fatal standoff with police may have been spurred by a recent change in mental status.

"'I've never had any problems out of him," stated one resident, who for several years has lived at Manor Court in Ridgefields subdivision. "But the last few months, he didn't seem right."

"He's had a real change from his previous demeanor," stated another neighbor, who, during his frequent walks, would speak with Hurd. "He was a kind man, certainly didn't appear to be someone who would be violent."

But when Kingsport police attempted to serve a warrant on Hurd Thursday afternoon, he allegedly barricaded himself in his condo for two hours — then exited with a gun to trigger an exchange of gunfire, shooting two officers.

At about 6 p.m. SWAT officers made tactical entry into his home to find that Hurd, 58, was dead. An autopsy will be performed to determine if his gunshot wound was self-inflicted or if he was shot by police.

One injured officer was treated at the hospital and later released, while the other had surgery for non-life threatening injuries. KPD Public Information Officer Tom Patton says they will not be identified: each are victim's in the incident, and the department does not name victims of crimes.

While two neighbors who spoke with the Times-News said they hadn't had negative encounters with Hurd, they indicated that the same may not be said for others on Manor Court.

A third person on scene conceded that it's "probably not a nice thing to say about the dead," but Hurd was "mean spirited."

The warrant police were attempting to serve was for failure to appear, and related to a previous charge of aggravated stalking against a neighbor. A check of jail records showed he was arrested on that charge Sept. 6 of this year. That incident was preceded by a July arrest for harassment.

And on Thursday, Kingsport police came across Hurd's active warrant while investigating a complaint from another neighbor, alleging Hurd had threatened to harm or kill both the victim and himself.

One Manor Court resident told the Times-News that in recent months, Hurd had been involuntarily committed to a mental health facility — and perhaps when police arrived Thursday, Hurd "didn't want to go back."

"This wasn't someone who people ran from, he was friendly," stated the neighbor. "Maybe just wired a little a different."

As is protocol for all officer-involved shootings, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is probing the incident, and prior police reports involving Hurd are now blocked from release to the public. The KPD Criminal Investigations Division will also conduct a parallel in-house investigation.