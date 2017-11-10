Two women stabbed in Kingsport

KINGSPORT — Charges are pending against a city man after two women transported themselves to the hospital early Friday morning with knife wounds.

According to a press release from the Kingsport Police Department, the victims called central dispatch at 5 a.m. while they were en route for treatment. They reported they had just been assaulted by a male acquaintance with a knife.

Following an initial investigation, KPD patrol officers visited the scene of the alleged crime, 1101 N. Wilcox Drive. Police made contact with the suspect by phone, but for about an hour he refused to let officers inside. At 6:30 a.m. he complied with commands and police entered, at which time he was taken into custody.

Police say that he also had to be transported to the hospital, as he had apparently sustained injuries during the initial altercation with the females. As of 8:40 a.m. an investigation was ongoing, with law enforcement still present at the crime scene.

"This continues to be an open and active investigation by the KPD Criminal Investigations Division with charges pending," read a statement from the KPD. "No details are immediately available regarding the identity of the suspect, resultant criminal charges, or the condition of the victims. Additional information will be released as it is developed."