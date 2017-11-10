Man who fled police with two children in truck gets 90 days in jail

ROGERSVILLE — A Hawkins County man who said he fled police with his wife and two children in the vehicle last month because he didn’t want the kids to see him get arrested was sentenced to 90 days in jail Wednesday.

Among other offenses, Justin Keith Sloan was originally charged with two counts of felony evading arrest related to fleeing in a vehicle and one count of misdemeanor evading for fleeing on foot as the result of a pursuit that began in Goshen Valley and ended in Allandale.

On Wednesday in Hawkins County Sessions Court, Sloan pleaded guilty to two counts of misdemeanor evading, reckless endangerment, reckless driving and driving on a revoked license.

One count of felony evading was reduced to a misdemeanor, and one felony was dismissed along with two stop sign violations and two red light violations.

Aside from the 90 day jail sentence, Sloan will serve two consecutive terms of probation at 11 months and 29 days each. He was also ordered to perform 160 hours of community service and to pay $3,397 in fines and fees.

Sloan, 31, 1244 Goshen Valley Road, Church Hill is eligible for early release after serving 75 percent of his sentence.

The arrest occurred on the evening of Oct. 28 when HCSO Deputy Kevin Johnson came upon Sloan driving a pickup resembling one that had been used by a burglary suspect.

Although Sloan wasn’t involved in the burglary, when Johnson pulled up behind him to check his tag number, Sloan accelerated.

The ensuing pursuit passed Church Hill and Mount Carmel. It ended in Allandale when Sloan hit a curb, had a flat, and attempted to flee on foot, leaving behind his wife and children, ages 7 and 9.

After Sloan was arrested, police discovered that he was wanted in Hawkins County for failure to appear and that his driver’s license had been suspended since 2010 for failure to pay child support.