Arrest on warrants leads to small scale pot operation

BIG STONE GAP — An arrest on warrants led officers to a small scale marijuana growing operation in Big Stone Gap, the Wise County Sheriff's Office reported on Thursday.

On Wednesday the WCSO said deputies received information that Natasha Elizabeth Sharrett, 34, wanted on warrants, was at the Comfort Inn in Big Stone Gap. The WCSO said deputies found Sharrett outside of the motel and placed her under arrest, seizing drug paraphernalia and an unknown substance on her person as well.

Sharrett was taken before a magistrate and is currently being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Duffield with no bond.

Through information gained from Sharrett's arrest, the WCSO said deputies obtained a search warrant for 3613 Sedgefield Rd. in Big Stone Gap, the residence of 37-year old Bryan D. Griffith.

The WCSO said deputies seized four marijuana plants, processed marijuana in a gallon size freezer bag, and equipment used for an indoor grow operation. The WCSO said the investigation is ongoing with charges pending.