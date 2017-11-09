3 arrested after Johnson City shootout

A Wednesday night shootout led Johnson City police to arrest three people, including a wounded gunman, while the other shooter remained unidentified, according to a news release.

Just before 9 p.m., police went to the area of Hamilton Street and Hillcrest Drive after a call about shots fired. They found spent shell casings in the road on Hamilton Street, east of Hillcrest Drive. Police also received information about two vehicles that had left the scene.

As police investigated, someone dropped Richard Owens, 50, 180 Jarret Buck Loop, off at Johnson City Medical Center. He was being treated for a single gunshot wound, which police described as non-life-threatening.

Police said Owens gave an account of the shooting that was different from other witnesses’ statements regarding his involvement.

For more on this story visit the Johnson City Press.