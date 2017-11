ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County HAZMAT and Rogersville firefighters responded to a gasoline spill Wednesday afternoon that occurred when a hose at a gas station pump burst on E. Main Street. The spill occurred at the Liberty Market, 1100 e. Main Street in Rogersville around 4:52 p.m.

Hawkins County EMA director Gary Murrell said that after the hose burst the pump wouldn't immediately shut off, which caused gasoline to run across the parking lot, into Main Street and toward a storm drain.

RFD personnel said the gasoline flow was stopped before it reached the drain, and Main street was closed in front of the market for a short time during cleanup.