Kingsport man tabs girlfriend in chemical attack

Kingsport Police Department

Nov. 4

From inside an ambulance along East Stone Drive — and after walking to a store to call for help — a bleeding man reported he was drifting asleep when another male entered his bedroom, punched him in the face, then bashed an acoustic guitar over his head. In questioning of the victim's wife, she admitted to bringing her "boyfriend" into their residence — but claimed after an argument, he had departed. Police found a broken guitar by a door of their nearby mobile home, but the potential suspect in the attack could not immediately be located.

As a woman cooked dinner at her apartment on Teasel Drive, an ex-boyfriend allegedly entered uninvited, grabbed her by the neck and "stabbed her behind the right ear." Police report a puncture mark on the victim was consistent with a knife wound, while later questioning of the suspect found him unwilling to make a statement. He was arrested for aggravated assault.

Nov. 5

Shortly before 7 a.m., police were called to Walmart in Colonial Heights. When a shoplifter passed points of sale with a buggy full or merchandise, a manager approached and the thief took off running. The suspect — described as "bald with tattoos on his head" — was last seen pushing the loaded shopping cart north on Fort Henry Drive, and made a successful getaway.

A man with severe burns claimed that three weeks ago, his girlfriend threw a container of "unknown liquid" onto his face, forcing him to undergo treatment at Vanderbilt Medical Center. When asked why he waited so long to report the incident, he said he "finally had enough and wants her arrested." A few hours later he contacted police to admit he lied about his injuries: They actually occurred when he was at work, where he accidentally splashed industrial grade pipe cleaner on himself. He was then jailed for filing a false report.

Nov. 7

A man was arrested on assault and vandalism warrants from an incident on Oct. 15, when he punched his girlfriend and broke her phone. He was reportedly angered when "she wanted to order pizza instead of cook dinner."

Police were alerted to a man "making threats to get a gun" on Emmett Street. When located standing in the road, the suspect was unarmed but immediately became "extremely hostile" with responding officers. He then claimed to have previously been shot by law enforcement, demanded to speak with a sergeant, and ignored commands to stop cursing and yelling. According to a reporting officer, the irate man repeatedly asserted he was free to "express his opinion any way he wanted" — but once transported to jail, he finally calmed down. In lieu of arrest for disorderly conduct, he was ultimately released on a misdemeanor citation.