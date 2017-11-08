Gun store owner arrested on weapons, assault charges

BLOUNTVILLE — The owner of a Bristol gun and pawn shop was arrested for a Tuesday night incident in Sullivan County, where he allegedly drove into a field marked "no trespassing" and pulled a handgun on the property owner, threatening "You don't know who you're messing with."

Samuel Scott Sorah, 45, also faces drug charges for a pill and marijuana allegedly found in his pickup. He owns and operates Sam's Gun and Pawn, 2323 Volunteer Parkway.

Shortly after 4 p.m., a Sullivan County Sheriff's Office deputy stopped Sorah's pickup on Highway 421, following a disturbance call from nearby Emmett Road.

According to an SCSO incident report, the complainant spotted a Toyota Tudnra drive into a field that he owns, located across the street from his home. The owner walked to the field, which is marked "no trespassing," and knocked on the window to tell the pickup driver to leave.

The driver, later identified as Sorah, allegedly pointed a handgun in the victim's direction while warning "You don't know who you're messing with." The victim said that during the incident, he could see Sorah's finger on the trigger.

By the time the victim went to his residence to get his own firearm, he told police, the pickup had departed. But minutes later, Sorah allegedly returned to do a "burnout" in front of the home, then fled a second time toward Highway 421.

A responding deputy spotted the pickup and conducted a stop. Due to a report of a firearm, Sorah was ordered from his truck with his hands in the air. Upon questioning, he told the officer a loaded handgun was in the back of his belt.

During a subsequent pat-down, a bag containing a pill was found in Sorah's pocket, with him reportedly telling the officer that it was Subutex. Inside the vehicle, police reported finding a baggie with marijuana and a glass pipe. There was also a second loaded handgun and two loaded rifles. Police say Sorah's gun permit is expired.

When questioned about the incident on Emmett Road, Sorah reportedly said he had stopped to pick up a cousin who was walking. That's when someone approached and started hitting his window, he told police, thus he pulled out his gun for protection. Sorah also admitted to returning to the home to perform a burnout, according to police, and to smoking marijuana a couple hours earlier.

Based on evidence and witness statements, Sorah was arrested and booked into the Sullivan County jail in Blountville. He is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a handgun by an intoxicated person, Schedule VI drug violations, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wednesday's arrest marks Sorah's third time being booked into the SCSO since August 2014. Previous charges include reckless endangerment, reckless driving, speeding and evading arrest.

When reached by the Times-News on Wednesday, Sorah stated he was innocent of the charges against him, but declined additional comment.