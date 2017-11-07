Uninvited couple who started shooting fireworks end up in jail

MOORESBURG — A Hawkins County man is facing multiple charges for allegedly placing a loaded pistol on a porch where four children were playing Friday evening during a altercation that started with a fireworks display.

Around 7:38 p.m. Friday, Hawkins County deputies responded to a fight complaint at a residence on Old Highway 11-W in the Mooresburg community.

A woman told deputies that Michael Sabo, 53, 725 Vista Drive, Rogersville, whom she had never met, came to her house uninvited with a pistol holstered to his hip and started shooting fireworks in her backyard near where her four children were playing.

Sabo and another woman, Marie Theresa Marcus, 57, 537 Old Highway 11-W, then reportedly began "screaming at her four children."

When deputies arrived, they reportedly found Sabo and Marcus to be intoxicated.

Sabo was on the victim's back porch, where Cpl. Jeremy Nash reportedly observed him to have slurred speech and difficulty standing. There was a half empty bottle of gin under his seat, and he also had nine .25 caliber bullets in his possession.

When asked about the pistol, Sabo initially denied going armed but later admitted to hiding the gun under a flower pot on the porch steps.

The mother reportedly told Deputy Zandy Rimer that she didn't know Sabo and asked deputies to remove him from her property.

When he was told he was being arrested, Sabo allegedly fought deputies and was hit with a Taser until he could be subdued.

He was treated for injuries sustained in the fight at the Hawkins County Memorial Hospital before being booked in the Hawkins County Jail on charges including possession of firearm by an intoxicated person, resisting arrest, public intoxication and four counts of reckless endangerment for placing the gun unattended in the vicinity of the children.

Marcus was also arrested and charged with public intoxication and resisting arrest. Both were held in the Hawkins County Jail with no bond set pending arraignment Monday morning.