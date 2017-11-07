Suspect in rash of burglaries allegedly snorted Xanax shortly before arrest

CHURCH HILL — A Church Hill man due in Hawkins County Sessions Court Wednesday on eight counts of auto burglary reportedly had blue pill residue running out of his nose when police arrested him last week.

In the early morning hours of Oct. 31 Church Hill Police Department Officer Kevin Grigsby responded to a report of a prowler breaking into vehicles on Wilson Street.

Upon his arrival Grigsby reportedly found Dennis Johnathan Frye, 33, 370 Silver Lake Road Apt. 503, hiding behind a bush.

Frye then reportedly fled on foot. Following a brief chase officers caught up to him on the corner of Wilson Street and Vesta Drive, where Frye allegedly refused to surrender.

Grigsby said Frye resisted and was tasered twice, and then struck in the face area "until his aggression ceased and we were able to handcuff him."

"While speaking to the defendant he appeared to be under the influence of narcotics and had blue pill residue running out of his nose," Grigsby stated in his report. "(Frye) stated that he had been snorting Xanax prior to our contact with him."

Frye was allegedly found in possession of eight trail cameras and a flute meter valued at $900 that had been stolen from two vehicles on Linville Street. In his shirt pocket police allegedly found a piece of ceramic spark plug that is sometimes used to break tempered glass on vehicles.

Police also allegedly found him possession of a straw with powder residue, as well as a pipe with marijuana residue.

Police alleged that Fryer burgled at least eight vehicles in the vicinity of Wilson Street and Linville Street, although they suspected that there were more burglaries that weren't yet reported.

Aside form eight counts of auto burglary Frye was charged with theft under $1,000, evading arrest, resisting arrest, possession of burglary tools, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.

Frye was arraigned Nov. 1 in Sessions Court where is bond was set at $20,000. As of Tuesday he remained held in the Hawkins County Jail pending a preliminary hearing set for Wednesday afternoon.