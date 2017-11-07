Mountain City police lieutenant faces federal drug charges

Federal agents arrested a Mountain City police supervisor Monday on charges he was exchanging oxycodone and methamphetamine with a woman who apparently turned on him while she was jailed in North Carolina.

Lt. Ronald Shupe, 44, was booked into the Washington County Detention Center in Jonesborough around 10:30 p.m. Monday and was being held without bond. According to the U.S. District Court website, no detention hearing had been set.

A complaint filed Tuesday morning in Greeneville by FBI Special agent John Anderson detailed the allegations against Shupe, which included numerous occasions when he provided oxycodone and meth to the confidential informant while on duty and even allowed her to shoot up the drugs in his patrol vehicle.

For more on this developing story, visit the Johnson City Press.