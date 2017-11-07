Hawkins, Sullivan dispatch among several statewide with 911 glitches

ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County Central Dispatch was among the 911 systems across the state experiencing glitches Tuesday involving emergency calls going to the wrong county.

Although Hawkins County 911 hadn't lost any calls to the wrong county as of early Tuesday evening, it had received a handful of calls from the wrong county, and they all originated from cell phones.

Fortunately the state shared system allows counties to transfer 911 calls directly to each other, and the calls Hawkins County received incorrectly from Marion, Maury and Sequatchie counties were quickly directed back to where they belonged.

Hawkins County 911 director Gay Murrell said the most serious incorrect call that Hawkins County received was for a childbirth. She said this glitch pops up occasionally and they've not received an explanation why.

"We received our first wrong call around 2 p.m.," Murrell said. "It's through the state's NG911 project. It's another issue with cell phones. Not land lines. This happens every so often."

The Hamilton County Emergency Communications District reported Tuesday afternoon that multiple 911 centers across Tennessee were having their 911 calls misrouted to other 911 centers in the state.

Among the affected centers were Bradley County, Bristol PD, Hamilton County, Hawkins County 911, Jefferson County, Knox County, Marion County, Maury County, McMinn County, Mountain Central E911 Center, Sequatchie County, Sevier County, Sullivan County and Washington County.

There was no word as of early Tuesday evening what, if any problems Sullivan County 911 was experiencing.