Fentanyl overdoses trigger indictment of Kingsport man

KINGSPORT — Two weeks after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a warning about fentanyl being found in drug samples from East Tennessee, a city man has been arrested for allegedly selling the narcotic to a pair of people who then overdosed.

Timothy A. Mullins, 62, was indicted on Tuesday by a Sullivan County grand jury and booked into the Sullivan County jail on Friday. He is charged with one count of criminal conspiracy to possess fentanyl with the intent to sell or deliver, along with selling and delivering fentanyl in a drug-free zone. The TBI tells the Times-News that the drug was sold near a park on Dale street.

Mullins also faces charges of extortion and filing a false report. During the criminal investigation, he is alleged to have claimed that TBI agents were falsely targeting him — then threatened to "publicly report" their wrongdoings.

According to TBI Public Information Officer Leslie Earhart, in July the Kingsport Police Department and Sullivan County Sheriff's Office launched investigations into a series of overdoses. Two non-fatal overdoses in Kingsport were traced back to fentanyl abuse, with Mullins reportedly determined to have sold the drug to the victims.

Last month, the TBI issued a warning to recreational cocaine users, stating that several recent samples from East and Middle Tennessee had contained fentanyl, a powerful narcotic painkiller. But Earhart tells the Times-News that in Mullins' case, he is believed to have been actually peddling his drug as fentanyl.

While being investigated, Mullins is alleged to have filed reports with TBI supervisors, accusing their agents of "committing criminal and unethical acts." He also demanded seized items be returned to him or he would go public with the unethical conduct. The TBI says an internal investigation into his claims determined they were unfounded, and Mullins was only attempting to "protect himself and his co-conspirators."

As of Friday night, Mullins remained held in the Sullivan County on $15,000 bond.

The TBI says that fentanyl can be 50 to 100 times as potent as morphine, and doesn't need to be ingested to have an effect. It can also be absorb through the skin, so touching the substance can quickly put an individual at risk of opioid overdose.

In 2013, TBI labs processed 12 samples that tested positive for fentanyl. In 2016, 209 samples tested positive for the narcotic or one of its analogs. So far this year, TBI forensic scientists have positively identified more than 300 fentanyl samples.