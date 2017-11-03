More treatment, fewer prescriptions: A plan to fight the opioid epidemic

If the opioid lawsuit from the attorneys general is successful it will bring money to Northeast Tennessee needed to treat addiction, fight crime, and heal the damage caused by the region's pill epidemic.

But, that lawsuit will take years to fight, and there’s no guarantee it will be successful.

Meanwhile, police officers, health professionals and families are fighting a daily war against opioid addiction.

Third Judicial District Attorney General Dan Armstrong said Thursday his plan for battling opioid addiction requires the cooperation of doctors and the Tennessee General Assembly — and most importantly, an influx of resources now.

Here are the steps that Armstrong recommends:

* Regulate pain clinics.

Armstrong: "In my opinion they ought to be put out of business, but absent that there ought to be a lot stricter regulation on the pain clinics.”

* Reduce the number of opioid prescriptions written by doctors.

Armstrong: "Doctors are starting to wake up to what's happening with regards to opioid addiction and their patients. I'm finding more and more doctors are saying, 'No more. I'm not going to prescribe them anymore.' We don't need end of life pain medication intended for late stage cancer patients being prescribed for minor backaches."

* Develop drug rehab for the non-violent offenders.

Armstrong: "That means the state's not only going to need more jail cells, but we're going to need more — for lack of a better term — halfway houses or workhouses that the state operates where these people can go live and work and receive treatment. They pay the freight of their incarceration, but yet get the intensive rehabilitation they need to deal with their drug problem away from the environment that feeds their addiction. They can go out and work during the day, part of their check would pay for the housing. They get treatment while they're in there, and they're regularly screened for drugs. If they fail their drug screen they go serve their sentence in a plain old lockup. I think we might be able to save some people and get them back to being productive citizens if we took this approach."

HCSO Chief Deputy Tony Allen and his department deal with opioid addicts every day. He said there is currently drug treatment available for people who want it.

Unfortunately, the grip of opioid addiction is too strong for most people to overcome, and it usually takes multiple attempts at rehabilitation for those who do succeed.

"We could send every inmate in the Hawkins County Jail to a rehabilitation center, but until they're ready to make the commitment to change their lives, it's not going to do any good whatsoever," Allen said. "When they get out, they're going to start running with the same people and get right back into the lifestyle that got them into trouble in the first place."