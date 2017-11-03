Crack habit incites Kingsport carjacking claim

Sullivan County Sheriff's Office

Nov. 2

When a motorist on John B. Dennis had the operator of a following Jeep flash their lights, his female passenger said "lose him, he's stalking me." On Brookside Drive, the alleged stalker passed the other motorist on the wrong side of the road and caused a collision, sending the man's Toyota crashing into a field. The suspect admitted to a responding officer that he passed the car illegally, and that he did so to "try and talk" to the female passenger. He was arrested for aggravated assault.

Kingsport Police Department

Oct. 27

A resident of Stratford Road woke up to find a man in a ski mask beside her bed and rifling through her nightstand. She told police that she asked, "Those are my things, what are you looking for?" He responded by "getting in her face" and demanding pills, then snatching her purse and running out of the apartment. The victim's roommate corroborated the account, saying she saw the suspect leave through the sliding glass door. The incident remains under investigation.

Oct. 29

A man reported his van was carjacked at the HMG Medical Plaza on West Stone Drive. His account of the incident included a mysterious tipster's phone call that lured him to the scene: "I don't know you, but your old lady is cheating on you....(she's) making out with the guy in his car right now." When the alleged victim visited the parking lot, a woman allegedly approached and asked for a cigarette, while an unknown man started "creeping up to the driver's window." Eventually, he told police, a gun was put in his face, while he was forced to write "a bill of sale" for the vehicle and it was stolen. The next day, the complainant visited the police department to recant his "complete lie" — admitted to willingly trading his vehicle for crack cocaine. He was arrested for filing a false report.

Nov. 2

Officers responded to a report of gunfire on Anco Street and found spent shotgun shells outside a mobile home. Contact was made with the residents, revealing a woman and her boyfriend had consumed "several alcoholic beverages" and began arguing. During the disturbance, the man walked outside and fired the gun into the air "out of frustration." He was jailed on a charge of reckless endangerment.

Nov. 3

At 3 a.m. police observed a fight outside of Hog Wild Saloon and dispersed the gathering crowd with a squad car PA. A man found lying on the ground claimed to have been "jumped" by several people and accused a bouncer of spraying him with pepper spray. Despite being ordered by police to leave, the man continued "shouting obscenities in a rude and insolent manner" and attempted to fight bar employees. He was booked into jail for disorderly conduct.