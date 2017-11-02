Parties to reload in firearms for felons cases

WISE — Thursday's firearms for felons cases turned into a good natured legal shootout with lots of shots fired into the air and perhaps a few at the feet of opposition counselors, but in the end the parties retired to their respective saloons to reload and revise their aim.

30th Circuit Chief Judge Jeffrey Hamilton ironed out several of the discovery questions for information sought by Wise County Commonwealth's Attorney Chuck Slemp, which may or may not make moot his more serious endeavor to subpoena Gov. Terry McAuliffe, Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam and the Secretary of the Commonwealth.

Last year Gov. Terry McAuliffe attempted to restore the civil rights of somewhere north of 156,000 convicted felons in a move declared unconstitutional by the state Supreme Court, but also later denied opponents to the governor's action to find McAuliffe in contempt for churning out individual rights restoration orders.

Four of the petitioners -- one unvailable for Thursday's hearing because he works out of state -- is represented by attorney Richard Kennedy.

Another petitioner is represented by Walt Rivers, who actually presented Thursday's showdown with an unexpected opening salvo when it was revealed he filed a motion by Tuesday to join Slemp's motion to subpoena Virginia's top elected officials because, as Rivers told the judge on Thursday, their testimony might actually assist his client's case.

Kennedy took issue with Slemp's motion, however, and argued on behald of his motion to quash Slemp's motion.

The whole fracas spilled into Hamilton's corral on Thursday and he managed to steer the parties toward at least some resolution of Slemp's discovery issues without any serious or even minor casualties, setting a Jan. 4 hearing to review where things stand at that time before scheduling a hearing at a later date on the merits whether any of the petitioners can have their right to possess firearms restored.

"I am making no ruling on any merits at all," Hamilton made clear to Slemp, Kennedy and Rivers, not just Thursday but also Jan. 4. Hamilton did mediate a number of Slemp's discovery questions the judge deemed reasonable for the petitioners to answer, however, while also declaring two or three likely "unanswerable."

While other civil rights restored by McAuliffe such as the right to vote -- the governor's primary motive prior to last year's presidential elections -- required no further court review, other than whether his actions were constitutional -- convicted felons with civil rights restored by a governor in Virginia must still petition a Circuit Court to have their right to possess firearms restored.

In fact a petitioner received just such approval in the same courtroom Thursday's hearing was held. That petitioner, represented by none other than state Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City, had his petition to possess firearms approved by 30th Circuit Judge Chad Dotson on Monday.

It was a prior petitioner hearing in Wise County Circuit Court in February where Dotson questioned the validity of that petitioner's restoration of rights (Tickles v. Commonwealth) or at least the court's desire for more information on that point, including the thorny challenge to whether McAuliffe's actions are even constitutional, that set Slemp off on a quest to have those questions answered for the next, current, set of petitioners, leading to Thursday's legal fusillade with all guns now holstered until January.

For their part, Slemp and Kennedy are sticking to their guns when it comes to subpoenas to a governor and a lieutenant governor.

Based on the Supreme Court's initial ruling (Howell v. Commonwealth) and the local Tickles case, Slemp is challenging the validity of whether those civil rights were constitutionally restored.

Kennedy has his hands hovering over his six shooters that those rights certainly were validly restored, and that if the governor and lieutenant governor are in fact issued subpoenas to testify, such a knock down drag out saloon fight involving everyone in the joint including the pianoman would take forever to resolve, while his clients just want their petitions adjudicated as quickly as possible.

Slemp said Thursday's hearing went pretty much as he expected.

"Today, we argued against giving firearms to a kidnapper, a burglar, a federal convict, a drug dealer who lives in another state, and a man convicted of illegally possessing guns. These felons have claimed that their civil rights were restored by the Governor, but rulings in cases before the Supreme Court of Virginia and the Wise County Circuit Court has said that McAuliffe previously violated the Virginia Constitution with similar restorations," Slemp wrote in a prepared statement issued following Thursday's hearing.

"After a lengthy hearing today, the Court granted our motion for discovery and took the motion to subpoena the Governor, Lt. Governor and Secretary of the Commonwealth under advisement. The decision was delayed until the (petitioners) have provided discovery. When that information has been provided, the Court will have the information it needs to determine whether to grant our motion for subpoenas for (McAuliffe, Northam and the secretary.

"In the meantime, I will continue working diligently with my team to protect this community and fight these petitions."