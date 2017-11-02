N.C. man accused of $40K theft from Kingsport business

KINGSPORT — City police have charged a North Carolina man in connection with a $40,000 burglary at a home health care business, while several other law enforcement agencies are investigating the same suspect in a string of related cases.

Anthony LaBarca, 56, turned himself in at the Kingsport Police Department on Wednesday. Warrants obtained by KPD detectives had charged LaBarca with theft over $10,000 and burglary.

The crime was reported on Sept. 18 at Advanced Home Care, 105 Jack White Drive. A review of surveillance footage allegedly revealed a man entering the business through a door equipped with an electronic keypad early that morning.

Video showed the suspect “selecting specific equipment and supplies,” and a police report noted that he seemed “very familiar with where each item was located.” Nearly two dozen pieces of equipment were documented as stolen, including ventilators and respirators. The total amount of the theft was calculated at $42,596.

According to KPD Public Information Officer Tom Patton, video from the Kingsport crime was reviewed by Advanced Home Care staff at other locations. An employee in another state reportedly recognized the suspect as LaBarca.

Patton told the Times-News that LaBarca used to work for the company and is related to a current employee. Patton added that LaBarca is suspected in eight burglaries at Advanced Home Care facilities in North Carolina and Tennessee. As of Thursday, he had been charged only in the Kingsport incident.

LaBarca, of Mooresville, N.C., was booked into the Kingsport City Jail and released after posting $20,000 bond. His next court date was not immediately known.

The KPD reports that items stolen from Advanced Home Health in Kingsport have not been recovered. Investigators suspect that LaBarca has sold or attempted to sell them on the secondary market. He is being investigated by five other law enforcement agencies.