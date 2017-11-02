Man convicted for photographing, groping Kingsport shopper

KINGSPORT— A Southwest Virginia man accused of harassing female patrons at several city stores — and spurring two arrests in less than three weeks with his cell phone snapshots — has been found guilty on a portion of his charges.

David Lambert, 37, was convicted Wednesday in Sullivan County Circuit Court for unlawful photographing in violation of privacy, along with attempt to commit sexual battery. The charges stem from an incident occurring March 18, 2016, at Dollar Tree on West Stone Drive.

According to Kingsport police, a female patron noticed a man standing directly behind her. When she stepped forward to allow him to pass in the aisle, the man “stepped right up behind her again.”

The victim told police that she then turned to see the suspect, later identified as Lambert, filming her with a cell phone that was held down to her buttocks. When she tried to walk away, Lambert allegedly grabbed her buttocks and stated, “Nice ass.”

“In self-defense, she turned and struck him in the mouth with some merchandise she was carrying,” stated a Kingsport Police Department press release. “The man then fled the scene on foot toward another nearby business.”

Police say their subsequent investigation “quickly” identified the perpetrator as Lambert. Four days later, he was arrested on warrants at his home in Big Stone Gap, Va.

Sullivan County Assistant District Attorney Emily Smith says Lambert's conviction for attempt to commit sexual battery will land him on the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry. The charge of unlawful photography in violation of privacy is a Class A misdemeanor. The time Lambert will serve for his convictions will be determined at sentencing on Feb. 22.

A couple weeks prior to the 2016 incident at Dollar Tree, Kingsport police had charged Lambert with a series of stalking incidents. They reportedly occurred between Feb. 28 and March 1.

The first complaint was from Hobby Lobby on North Eastman Road, where two female shoppers noticed a man recording them on his phone. In response, one victim snapped a photo of the suspect, later identified by police as Lambert, and posted a warning about his behavior on social media.

That posting solicited reports of similar activity, alleging that Lambert followed and photographed or filmed women at other city businesses. Warrants for six counts of stalking were obtained against Lambert, and he was arrested on March 3.

Smith tells the Times-News that the Sullivan County grand jury later amended those stalking charges to unlawful photographing in violation of privacy, and they have yet to go to trial.