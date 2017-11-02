MCPD helping local business gather toys, coats and food for the needy

MOUNT CARMEL — The Mount Carmel Police Department will be partnering with a city business Friday to help gather toys, clothing and food for those in need this holiday season.

Beginning at 10 a.m., the Cash Express office at 432 W. Main St. will host the Fill a Cop Car and Donuts for Santa drive.

It will be the 13th annual coat and toy drive for Cash Express, but the first at its Mount Carmel branch.

The public is asked to stop by the Mount Carmel location between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. and help fill an MCPD patrol car with toys, coats or nonperishable food items.

A Cash Express spokesperson told the Times-News that the business is working with local churches and police agencies to identify families in need which would benefit from Friday’s donations.

Santa Claus will also make an appearance from 3-5 p.m. and free donuts will be served all day.

The MCPD is also gearing up for its main Christmas fundraiser of the year.

On Nov. 18, NWA Smoky Mountain Wrestling will present matches to benefit the MCPD’s Friends and Families in Need Christmas program.

The event will take place at the Tennessee National Guard Armory on Highway 11-W in Mount Carmel, with 100 percent of all proceeds going to benefit the program.

Last year NWA Smoky Mountain Wrestling’s benefit matches raised more than $900, which the MCPD used to answer the Christmas wish lists of six families.

MCPD Chief George Copas noted that the Friends and Families in Need program doesn’t benefit just children. Last year the program filled the wish lists of an elderly disabled woman who wanted a shower chair and grab bar for her tub, and her adult disabled son, who needed a pair of shoes.

The MCPD is now accepting wish list applications for Friends and Families in Need 2017. Anyone interested in applying can call (423) 357-9019 and leave a message or email mountcarmelpd@gmail.com.

Copas noted that the more money raised at the Nov. 18 event, the more families the program can serve.