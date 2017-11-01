Firearms for felons petitions before court Thursday

WISE — The gunfight at the Wise County Circuit Court corral is slated for a hearing Thursday, raising once again the issue of whether Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s move to restore the civil rights of convicted felons en masse is indeed constitutional, at least insofar as Wise County Circuit Court is concerned.

Four individuals with past felony convictions have petitioned the court to restore their right to possess firearms. Last year, the Virginia Supreme Court ruled McAuliffe did not have the authority to restore civil rights to convicted felons en masse, but on a case-by-case basis only, after which the governor’s office churned out tens of thousands of restoration orders that apparently remain unchallenged in court — at least not until firearms restoration cases began to pop up in Wise County Circuit Court and a commonwealth’s attorney moved to shoot them down.

Thursday’s hearing includes an uproar over the discovery process in the four pending petitions, sparked when Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney C.H. “Chuck” Slemp filed a motion — asking the court to subpoena the governor and Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam — relying on an earlier firearms-for-felons petition in which Circuit Judge Chadwick Dotson seemed to question the validity of the procedures the governor used to restore felons’ rights.

The attorney for three of the four petitioners — Richard Kennedy of Wise — filed a motion last week asking the court to quash Slemp’s motion, and on Tuesday Slemp filed a response citing, in part, the court’s prior decision on a firearms rights petition (Tickles v. Commonwealth) which was denied in February.

In his response to Kennedy’s motion, Slemp notes that in the Tickles case, “this Court ruled that a restoration was invalid because the felon ‘took no affirmative steps in attempt to have his civil rights restored — he simply received an unsolicited notification of restoration. Importantly, he did not petition the Governor for restoration of any rights.”

The judge’s decision in the Tickles case also noted that “before this Court can review a petition for restoration of firearm rights, the Governor is required to engage in an individualized review of Petitioner’s case/conviction and order a restoration of Petitioner’s civil rights.”

In effect, in the Tickles case, the Wise County Circuit Court questioned whether the petitioner’s civil rights were restored in a manner that is even constitutional.

On Wednesday, Slemp claimed that a second decision by the state supreme court that followed the first, declaring McAuliffe’s en masse move unconstitutional, did not in fact declare the governor’s subsequent actions constitutional, but only dealt with the matter of whether he was in contempt for churning out individual restoration orders.

“That (second decision) that other folks are citing when they say the Supreme Court says it’s OK — no, they denied a motion to hold the governor in contempt and documents related to that case,” Slemp said.

He said felon rights proponents point to another petitioner’s case in Suffolk, but that case “is not binding to our court and actually quite different to our cases, because that (Suffolk) guy said he did ask his rights to be restored.”

Slemp, a Republican, has been accused by Kennedy and a McAuliffe spokesman of using the firearms petitioners’ cases for partisan political purposes given next week’s statewide elections. Besides seeking to subpoena McAuliffe, Slemp has also asked the court to subpoena Northam, who is the Democrat candidate for governor.

Slemp has said Thursday’s hearing wasn’t his idea and it’s his duty to challenge petitions by convicted felons to have a court declare their right to firearms restored. Slemp said it is also his duty to gather as much evidence and information as possible in any given case as part of the discovery process.

“The biggest beef of it is, since this court says it is still unconstitutional, I have no choice,” he said, adding that because his attempt to get the information from the petitioners regarding how they got their civil rights restored has been ignored, he said he decided to “go to the source,” i.e., the governor and lieutenant governor, as part of the discovery process.

“The petitioners should be asking the governor to answer these questions,” Slemp said, because as indicated in Tickles, “without such information there is no way a judge can grant restoration because it is unconstitutional. (The judge) was saying in Tickles, unless the petitioner proves the governor actually looked at it giving individualized, particular scrutiny in each of these cases, I can’t grant this petition.”