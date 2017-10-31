Hawkins man allegedly flees traffic stop with wife, kids in truck

CHURCH HILL — A Hawkins County man who allegedly led police on a high-speed chase Saturday evening with his wife and two children in his truck reportedly told police he fled the traffic stop because he didn’t want to be arrested in front of his kids.

After allegedly leading police on a chase from Goshen Valley into Church Hill, Mount Carmel and Kingsport, Justin Keith Sloan reportedly hit a curb on Netherland Inn Road causing a flat tire.

The truck then came to rest in the wrong lane of traffic, and Sloan was arrested in the presence of his wife and children, ages 7 and 9, after a brief foot chase.

Upon being arrested, it was determined that Sloan, 31, 1244 Goshen Valley Road, Church Hill, was wanted in Hawkins County for failure to appear and that his driver’s license had been suspended since 2010 for failure to pay child support.

Around 6:45 p.m. Saturday, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Kevin Johnson responded to a burglary complaint in the Goshen Valley community when he came upon a 1994 GMC pickup that resembled the suspect vehicle.

As Johnson pulled up behind the truck to check the tag number, the driver, later identified at Sloan, reportedly accelerated and turned abruptly from Will Sampson Road onto California Road without obeying the stop sign.

Johnson pursued the pickup onto Goshen Valley Road heading toward Church Hill but broke off the chase due to wet weather and road conditions.

Church Hill Police Department Officer Isaac Hutchins reportedly observed Sloan slide his pickup sideways from Goshen Valley Road onto Highway 11-W into the eastbound lanes.

Hutchins pursued the truck through Church Hill, where it ran the Silver Lake Road red light, and Mount Carmel, where it ran the red light at Hammond Avenue, and Mount Carmel Police Department Officer Grady White joined the pursuit.

“I continued in the direction of the vehicle where I observed the vehicle traveling at normal speed at 11-W at Lewis Lane in Kingsport,” Hutchins wrote in his report. “I got behind the vehicle in question around 11-W at Netherland Inn Rd. where the vehicle was traveling between 30-45 MPH. The vehicle then pulled into the median on the bridge just past Netherland Lane. At this time the vehicle pulled into on coming traffic and stopped his vehicle.

Hutchins added, “A male subject then exited the vehicle and took off running down the road towards a driveway. During this time Grady White from MCPD pulled down into the driveway that the male subject was running into. While trying to stop his vehicle Officer White slid in mud striking the male subject with his vehicle.”

Sloan was then arrested and taken to Holston Valley Medical Center for treatment of injuries.

Upon being released from Holston Valley, Sloan was charged with two counts of felony evading arrest, reckless endangerment, two red light violations, two stop sign violations, two counts of driving on a suspended license, reckless driving, misdemeanor evading arrest and the failure to appear warrant.

He was arraigned Monday in Sessions Court, after which he remained held in the Hawkins County Jail on $50,000 bond.