Good Samaritan snags Kingsport shoplifter

Hawkins County Sheriff's Office

Oct. 17

On Main Street in Rogersville, a deputy found a woman running down the road and yelling for help, while wearing only underwear and a T-shirt. She was followed by a man in a vehicle who was screaming at her. When the motorist exited his car and ran in her direction "in an aggressive manner," he was quickly detained by police. Investigation revealed a domestic incident between the pair, while during questioning the male suspect refused to stop yelling profanity. He was ultimately arrested for both assault and disorderly conduct.

Oct. 23

Church Hill residents stated that when they waved at a neighbor, he began yelling and cursing for unknown reasons — then unzipped his pants. In clear view, he allegedly exposed himself while pointing at their home. The victims had the incident on video, but rather than pursuing charges at this time, just wanted it documented in a police report.

Oct. 24

Along a Mooresburg road deputies found a man "jumping in and out of traffic ... yelling religious statements." While attempting to calm the suspect he became combative, leading to a brief struggle and his arrest. He was jailed for disorderly conduct.

When a man visited his ex-girlfriend's Rogersville home to retrieve personal items, an argument ensued and he sprayed her in the face with pepper spray. He admitted to the incident to police and was arrested for domestic assault.

Kingsport Police Department

Oct. 28

Officers were called to a disturbance at Dollar General in Lynn Garden. Upon questioning of witnesses, it was determined a woman had stolen $40 worth of underwear and $80 in cleaning goods. When employees attempted to stop her from departing, the suspect darted to the back of the store and then back to the front, knocking one associate out of her way. But near the door, a female shopper grabbed hold of the thief's arm, triggering a fight on the outside sidewalk. Though the good Samaritan, 44, was struck several times in the face, the 26-year-old shoplifter was successfully detained for police. She was jailed on multiple charges — including drug offenses, due to 6 grams of meth found in her billfold.

Oct. 29

At the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Lynn Garden, a woman was yelling outside the store and "almost started a fight." A responding officer found her unsteady on her feet with bloodshot eyes, while customers advised they had been afraid to approach the doors due to her antics. After ignoring police commands and continuing to yell and curse, she was arrested for disorderly conduct and public intoxication.