Senior abuse task force urges stronger laws

Meeting for the second time since being organized earlier this year, the task force gathered at The University of Virginia's College at Wise. Attendees included area law enforcement officers, legislators, attorneys, adult protective service workers, financial institutions, victim advocates, health care workers and citizens.

The task force voted to recommend five legislative proposals including provisions to criminalize an agent's use of a power of attorney for personal gain, a requirement for two witness signatures on a power of attorney for it to be effective, the creation of a hearsay exception for seniors' testimony in cases of abuse or neglect, and a measure to prohibit unlicensed health care workers from accepting gifts or money provided by patients in excess of $100 per year.

The task force also recommended a requirement for commonwealth's attorney offices across the state to hold multidisciplinary team meetings, like the task force created in Wise, to address senior abuse and neglect cases.

Slemp organized the collaborative effort to combat and prevent abuse and financial exploitation of seniors and incapacitated adults. The first organizing session was held in June.

"At our meeting today we developed a coordinated system to ensure that senior abuse cases are given high priority at each stage of the case, from the investigation by adult protective services and law enforcement to prosecution in court," Slemp said Monday. "We discussed barriers to prosecution of these cases, and the task force voted to recommend five specific changes to existing law to prevent these tragic crimes before they happen."

State Delegate Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City, a member of the task force, said he intends to carry the legislative proposals forward in the Virginia General Assembly.

"Our current law has several loopholes that make it possible for dishonest individuals to take advantage of our seniors," Kilgore said. "The proposals discussed today are simple and common sense solutions that will make a difference. I am committed to making sure the General Assembly takes a look at this important issue next session."

Slemp said the task force will begin meeting regularly starting next year to discuss specific cases of senior abuse or financial exploitation. Wise County Victim Witness Director Joni Coleman will lead the meetings.

"I think it is important that we meet regularly with law enforcement, prosecutors and victim advocates," she said. "These meetings are essential to make sure no case falls through the cracks."