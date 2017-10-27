You darn dirty ape! - Masked man robs Kingsport Zoomerz

According to the Kingsport Police Department, a lone suspect entered the Zoomerz (4221 W. Stone Drive) at approximately 11:45 p.m. Thursday, wearing a chimpanzee mask and brandishing what appeared to be a dark colored handgun.

Police say the suspect appeared to be a white male, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a stocky build. He was wearing blue jeans and a tan work style coat over a gray hooded sweatshirt.

A press release on the incident states the suspect was carrying a backpack and ordered the clerk to “put it in the bag.” However, the would-be robber ultimately left with minimal loot after grabbing only a few packs of cigarettes, the KPD reports.

The suspect fled the scene on foot, crossed W. Stone Drive, and was last seen entering a field in the vicinity of the Holly Hills Apartments complex. Responding officers, with the assistance of a Police K-9 unit, also tracked the suspect to Holly Hills Apartments.

However, the suspect was not found, police report. The incident was captured on store surveillance video.

Anyone who may know the identity of this person or may have any additional information related to this investigation is asked to contact Detectives in the K.P.D. Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted online through the “Citizen Feedback” form at www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.