Senior abuse panel meets Monday

WISE — Wise County Commonwealth's Attorney Chuck Slemp III announced Tuesday the Southwest Virginia Joint Senior Abuse Task Force will hold its second meeting at 9 a.m. Monday at The University of Virginia's College at Wise.

The task force was formed by Slemp earlier this year to launch a community collaborative effort to prevent abuse and financial exploitation of seniors and incapacitated adults and first met in June.

Since that first meeting, Slemp said law enforcement, prosecutors, social workers, task force members and community partners have been working to address senior abuse issues.

"Since forming this task force, we have seen a significant increase in the number of referrals of elder abuse cases to law enforcement, and that has resulted in an increase in the number of individuals prosecuted for crimes against our seniors," Slemp said.

"We are gathering the task force together again next week in order to discuss ways to better serve our community, change the law to better protect our most vulnerable citizens and outline a plan moving forward to ensure these cases remain a high priority at our courthouses in Southwest Virginia."

Slemp said seniors make up the fastest growing population segment in the region, and as that population grows, so does the number of crimes and scams targeting older adults.

Monday's task force agenda includes a training session for law enforcement officers and investigators. Other topics include a discussion with Virginia General Assembly representatives about legislative proposals, information from victim advocates about services available to seniors, and planning for potential training sessions to be made available to the public in the coming year.