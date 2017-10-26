Slemp asks court to subpoena McAuliffe, Northam

WISE — Wise County Commonwealth's Attorney C.H. “Chuck” Slemp III has filed a motion in Wise County Circuit Court to subpoena Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam in cases involving petitions from convicted felons seeking restoration of their right to possess a firearm.

In the months preceding the presidential election last year, McAuliffe inked an en masse decree granting restoration of rights to convicted felons, particularly aimed toward restoring voting rights. The move was quashed by the state Supreme Court because while state law provides for a governor to restore the rights of convicted felons, it must be on a case-by-case basis.

McAuliffe then churned out individual restoration orders for tens of thousands of convicted felons to satisfy the letter of the law.

County prosecutors across the state, pretty much on a partisan basis, decried the move as potentially dangerous because restoration of all rights could include the right to possess firearms — although the convicted felons must petition local circuit courts to have their right to possess firearms restored.

Slemp, a Republican, has successfully challenged at least two such cases in Wise County this year, but he said he has five more in the Wise County Circuit Court pipeline and now wants the governor and lieutenant governor, the Democratic candidate for governor in next month's statewide elections, to explain the process that restored rights to convicted felons.

"As commonwealth's attorney, I am charged with upholding the Virginia Constitution and safeguarding the citizens of Wise County and the City of Norton from risks to public safety," Slemp said in a press release Thursday.

"Violent and non-violent felons are filing petitions in our Court claiming that their rights were restored by the Governor. In cases like these, it is my duty as Commonwealth's Attorney to zealously provide the Court with relevant evidence in order for the Court to determine if the felons actually had their rights restored, and to decide whether there is good cause to restore a felon's right to possess a firearm," Slemp wrote.

"There are questions about the process used by members of the McAuliffe Administration to evaluate these matters. To protect the citizens of my community, I am seeking an opportunity to explore those issues with witnesses who alone can provide the Court with this essential testimony."

In response, McAuliffe spokesman Brian Coy accused Slemp of playing partisan politics just before a statewide election.

"This action is a transparently partisan use of a public office to aid (Republican) Ed Gillespie's campaign for Governor. Mr. Slemp knows full well that the process Governor McAuliffe uses to restore Virginians' rights has been affirmed by the Virginia Supreme Court and that similar requests for information by Commonwealth's Attorneys were recently thrown out by a judge in Suffolk," Coy wrote.

"If Mr. Slemp does not believe restored citizens should have their gun rights back, he is free to argue that, and if he has questions about our processes he is free to give us a call. Instead he is choosing to waste time and taxpayer resources on partisan hackery disguised as concern for public safety."

Slemp said "absolutely not" that partisan politics played a role in his motion, and that in fact a Nov. 2 hearing before the court involving the discovery process (to quash a Slemp motion for discovery) on behalf of at least one of the five convicted felon petitioners was a scheduling matter at the behest of the petitioner's lawyer, not him.

Arising from one of the previous two firearms petition cases Slemp has dealt with, Slemp said the judge's order denying the convicted felon's petition to possess firearms included the judge's questioning of whether the petitioner's rights were legally restored to begin with.

"The primary question (raised by the judge in that case), is it a valid restoration and if so, is good cause (to restore the right to possess firearms) satisfied? A judge has incredible discretion in these cases," Slemp said.

Slemp said the judge in that case questioned if restoration of rights were valid if the petitioner didn't directly request (of a governor) to have rights restored, but a potentially invalid restoration of rights that arrived out of the blue.

The petitioner in that case testified that a restoration of rights declaration "just showed up in the mail one day," Slemp said, "and the petitioner said, 'Hey, this is nice. Now can I have a gun?’ ”

Slemp said that process, questioned by the judge in one of the prior cases, is essentially the heart of his discovery motion to the five current petitioners, to which he has received no response except for at least one motion to quash.

"I have asked each of the petitioners for the information" about the manner and process they received restored rights, Slemp said, "so if I can't get it from them, then I'll go to the source," referring to the governor and lieutenant governor.