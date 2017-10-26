Man allegedly exposes himself to child in Kingsport store

According to records at the Kingsport Police Department, at 7:30 p.m. an officer was called to the East Stone Commons shopping center. A woman reported that for approximately an hour a man had been following her and her daughter, with it first beginning at Rack Room shoes.

When they were later next door in Five Below, according to her account, she spotted the man "staring at her daughter with his penis in his hand playing with himself."

As the officer was still outside the store, the suspect, later identified as Matthew J. Osborne, 26, exited Five Below. The officer approached and advised Osborne of the complaint — while also allegedly observing "the zipper of his pants to be open, with his underwear showing."

Osborne reportedly refused to make any comment about the allegations against him. Meanwhile, an employee of Five Below told police that Osborne had been, "in and out of the store for several hours.....walking around with his hand inserted into the zipper portion of his pants."

Osborne, address listed as 1216 Ambleside Road, was then arrested and booked into the city jail.