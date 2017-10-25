Sweetwater man sentenced in Snapchat extortion scheme

Brandon Douglas Shanahan, 23, was indicted in U.S. District Court in Knoxville last year on 14 counts of extortion. He pleaded guilty in November 2016, to one count of extortion, but afterward investigators learned Shanahan engaged in new criminal conduct, which could have been charged in a subsequent indictment.

Federal prosecutors allowed Shanahan to plead guilty to an additional count of extortion prior to his sentencing on Tuesday.

According to court records, an FBI agent responded to the UT Center for Health Education and Wellness on April 12, 2016 to meet with a woman who said she had been talking with a person, whom she thought was Cam Sutton, via Snapchat for the past three weeks.

The woman told authorities she believed she was talking to Sutton since the Snapchat screen name was “Camsutton2323.” Sutton's jersey number is 23.

However, an investigation into the matter ultimately found that “Camsutton2323” was actually Shanahan.

In April, 2016, the woman told authorities she went to a bar and became “very drunk,” took photographs of herself and the bar and posted them to her Snapchat story, which is an array of photos her followers can view. When returning to her residence, the victim told investigators “all I remember is taking off my clothes and getting in bed.”

The next day, Shanahan told the woman she took nude photos of herself the night before and sent them to him while she was intoxicated. According to court records, the victim told investigators she could not remember and since Snapchat deletes photos that were sent or received, she had no way to verify or dispute the claim.

At some point during the three weeks, the woman gave Shanahan her phone number. Soon after, prosecutors say Shanahan told the woman he would post the nude photos of her on social media unless she took more nude photos and sent them to him.

According to the plea agreement, Shanahan began calling the woman, telling her he had previously been shot with a firearm and had suffered a gunshot wound. Shanahan then told the woman to talk dirty to him or he would put her through what he went through.

Under duress, the affidavit states the woman ultimately complied with Shanahan's demands and sent him seven pictures of herself wearing a bikini or undergarments.

Federal agents used phone and Snapchat records to eventually track down Shanahan.

The investigation revealed that Sutton himself was a victim of criminal impersonation. A press release on the arrest stated Sutton had not conversed with the victim via Snapchat or any other method of communication and had no knowledge of Shanahan’s impersonation of him.

Prosecutors say Shanahan sent extortion messages to 14 women, saying things like “you're a goddess” and “you're beautiful.” One victim told authorities the conversations were mostly one-sided with Shanahan engaging in most of the conversation.

In a separate matter, Shanahan again pretended to be Sutton on Snapchat, telling another female victim that is she did not send him nude photos, he would ruin her reputation by posting damaging information about her medical history online.

Ultimately, the woman sent Shanahan pictures of her bare breasts.

How not to fall victim online

1) Never communicate with anyone via the Internet unless you are 100 percent certain the person is exactly who they claim to be.

2) Never share personal information or compromising images with anyone over the internet.

3) Assume that anything posted on the Internet is for public view and will be there forever.

4) If anyone ever attempts to extort you over the Internet or by any other means, report it to law enforcement immediately. Typically it will only get worse if you attempt to negotiate or enter into an agreement with the extortionist.

Source: Tom Patton, public information officer for the Kingsport Police Department