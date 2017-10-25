Big Stone Gap woman killed in crash

The Virginia State Police on Tuesday reported the crash occurred at around 1:35 p.m. last Thursday on U.S. 23 less than a mile south of State Route 823. The VSP said a 2004 Chevy Impala was traveling south when it ran off the right side of the road.

Investigating VSP Tpr. D.A. Wells suspects the driver overcorrected, causing the Impala to cross over the southbound lanes, run off the left side and overturn into the median. The driver, Amanda R. Vanover, 43, Big Stone Gap, was transported to Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport where she succumbed to her injuries on Sunday.

The VSP said Vanover was not wearing a seatbelt and the crash remains under investigation.