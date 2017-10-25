Kingsport man rams pickup into house, police car

Records at the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office show the incident occurred early last Thursday morning. At 4:30 a.m. an officer stopped to check on a Chevrolet 1500 that was at the side of Big Elm Road in Church Hill.

Johnny Steven Sayler, 49, of Bridgewater Drive, was reportedly found asleep in the vehicle. He was awakened, provided the deputy with a Tennessee identification card and his information was run through the National Crime Information Center. When Sayler "overheard the radio transmission" that he had an active warrant for domestic assault, he is alleged to have "immediately fled the scene in his vehicle."

An HCSO police report says what followed was "a lengthy pursuit that entered Sullivan County and back into Hawkins County." At a residence on Simpson Loop Road in eastern Hawkins County, Sayler allegedly drove into the yard and crashed into steps leading to the front door, causing $1,000 in damage. Police say he then "ran into and pushed over a tree" outside of the same residence.

The reporting deputy states that before Sayler fled that scene, he also "accelerated his vehicle striking the front end of my cruiser."

Records at the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office show that during the chase, a SCSO deputy provided backup to the HCSO officer. The pair pursued Sayler on Beech Creek Road and Lone Start, with Sayler eventually turning into the parking lot at Solomon's Temple Church and coming to a stop. He was then taken into custody without further incident.

Sayler was booked into the Hawkins County jail on numerous charges, including reckless driving, aggravated assault, evading arrest and vandalism.