Charges pending in Hawkins fatality

According to a THP preliminary report, shortly before 9 p.m. Friday a 1994 Toyota driven by Ramona Blevins, 45, of Rogersville was traveling west in the eastbound lane of 11-W when it struck an eastbound 2009 Ford Ranger driven by Frank E. Farrow, 85, of Rogersville.

The lone passenger in the Toyota, Bobby B. Lewis, 42, of Rogersville, was killed in the crash.

Blevins, Farrow and his passenger Susan Farrow, 72, or Rogersville were all injured.

The THP said criminal charges are pending.

Two other vehicles, a 2003 Chevy pickup and a 1998 Nissan Sentra, slid to avoid the initial crash and were involved in a collision with each other.

There was one occupant of the pickup and four occupants of the Nissan including a 3-year-old child, but none were injured.