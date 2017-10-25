Babysitter charged with two counts of raping Hawkins child

As of Tuesday Christopher Wayne Lane, 35, 212 Lewis Lane Apt. 512, Kingsport, was being held without bond in the Hawkins County Jail pending arraignment Wednesday morning.

The child reportedly told HCSO Detective Cliff Evans that Lane had sexual contact with her. Upon being interviewed Monday Lane allegedly admitted that he had touched the child in a sexual manner twice during the week he babysat her at her home just north of the Church Hill city limits.

Rape of a child is a Class A felony punishable by up to 25 years if convicted.