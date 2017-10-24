Mom's alleged meth-fueled neglect nets Kingsport arrest

An affidavit filed in Kingsport General Sessions Court says Katie Rossi, 29, was arrested Sunday morning. Shortly after 8 a.m. police responded to the 600 block of Dale Street for a welfare check on a woman "stumbling" around in the area.

A witness said the female, later identified as Rossi, was first spotted at about 6 a.m. When they again saw Rossi two hours later — and this time, accompanied by a young girl — they alerted police. An affidavit from the Kingsport officer notes that the temperature was in the low 40s, while the child was said to be wearing a tank top and leggings.

Rossi was soon found outside her residence, apartment 21 of Lee Apartments, and accompanied by her daughter. Court records state that Rossi consented to a search, while adding that, "other officers were inside."

The reporting officer found no other law enforcement at the apartment, but does note several "substandard hygiene issues" — including dirty diapers on the floor and piles of clothing. In an upstairs bedroom, he found a "small male child" lying in a crib. Court records do not specify ages for either of Rossi's children.

When questioned about the boy, Rossi reportedly stated that she had left him there alone since about 3 a.m. She is alleged to have again referenced the unseen law enforcement — "the officers were watching (the) children" — and later questioned the officer who was actually on scene: "You don't see them there?"

A Department of Children's Services worker responded and administered a drug test, reporting that Rossi tested positive for methamphetamine and marijuana. Rossi then allegedly admitted to using both the previous night.

Rossi was arrested and charged with two counts of child neglect or endangerment and booked into the city jail.