Hawkins man get 10 years for arson and theft that destroyed Rogersville business

ROGERSVILLE — A Hawkins County man who stole a truck and tools from a Rogersville business on Jan. 15, and then burned down the business to cover up his crime, was sentenced Friday to 10 years in Hawkins County Criminal Court.

Brandon Lee West, 36, of Rogersville was also ordered by Judge John Dugger to pay a total of $369,963 in restitution to two victims.

On Jan. 15 around 7 a.m. firefighters responded to a blaze at Express Hauling on Rt. 70N just north of Rogersville.

The thefts of a pickup belonging to William Stewart of Rogersville which contained and large quantity of Snap-On tools and toolboxes valued at more than $100,000 was discovered shortly after firefighters arrived.

West quickly became a suspect, and the stolen pickup and tools were located by deputies at his residence at 117 Taylor Avenue, Rogersville.

A few days later West was taken into custody while hiding in the woods near the home of a relative in Greene County.

On Friday West pleaded guilty to theft over $60,000, vandalism over $60,000, arson and burglary.

He was ordered to pay Express Hauling owner Chris Smith $244,563 in restitution; and $125,400 to Stewart.

Other guilty pleas heard Friday by Dugger include:

* Shannon Nichole Smith, 40, 606 Scott Street, Rogersville, who received a judicial diversion, was sentenced to three years probation, ordered to pay $1,046 in fines and fees, and ordered to pay an unspecified amount of restitution to Appalachian Credit Union for one count of theft over $10,000. Smith was a Rogersville bank teller who took more than $10,000 from the accounts of eight elderly customers in 2016.

* Jammie Leann Morgan, 26, 308 W. Broadway St., Rogersville, who was sentenced to three years and ordered to pay $2,482 in fines and fees for aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, simple assault and driving on a revoked license.

* Albert Mitchell Pruitt, 37, 181 Barry Road, Bulls Gap, who was sentenced to two years, fined $825, and ordered to pay a total of $5,086 in restitution to three victims for felony evading arrest, three counts of theft over $500, reckless driving, possession of legend drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

* Randall Scott Jobe, 53, 1490 Mountain View Road, Rogersville, who was sentenced to two years and ordered to pay $1,812 in fines and fees for violation of the Habitual Motor Offender Act and seatbelt violation.

* Ted Allen Burton Jr., 42, 392 Carters Valley Road, Rogersville, who was sentenced to one year and ordered to pay $1,971 in fines and fees for violation of the Habitual Motor Offender Act and DUI.

* Katherine Chantell Elkins, 53, 430 New Life Road, Rogersville, who received a Judicial Diversion, three year probation, and $3,096 in fines and fees for facilitation to manufacture marijuana over 100 plants.