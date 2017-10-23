Murder charge for man who allegedly struck barn resident with pickup

On October 21, 2017, at approx. 10:08 PM, the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office received a complaint of a male being stuck by a vehicle, at 407 Rocky Hollow Road, Surgoinsville TN.

Sheriff's Deputies met with Jacqueline Russell age 32, whom advised them that she and Ricky Golden age 48, had been staying at 407 Rocky Hollow Road, Surgoinsville, in a barn for about 3 weeks, a male identified as Edmond Earl Stanley age 22, of 471 Honeycutt Road, Rogersville, whom had been harassing them previously pulled up to the barn, driving a primer gray flatbed truck, an argument occurred between Mr. Golden and Mr. Stanley.

Ms. Russell stated that she heard Mr. Stanley say "you don't know who your messing with" at which time he gunned his engine and struck Mr. Golden with his truck and left the scene. She then helped Mr. Golden into their vehicle to get medical treatment, meeting EMS and Sheriff's Deputies at the intersection of Red Hill Road and Rocky Hollow Road. A short time later Mr. Golden died as a result of his injuries.

Sheriff's Deputies observed Mr. Stanley's vehicle on Long Hollow Road, Surgoinsville, conducted a traffic stop, an took him into custody. While being interviewed by Sheriff's Detectives, Mr. Stanley admitted that he was at the barn, had an altercation, but didn't recall hitting anyone with his vehicle.

Mr. Stanley is currently being held in the Hawkins County Jail, he is charged with 2nd Degree Murder with a $150,000.00 bond.

This is ongoing investigation, no other details available at the time.