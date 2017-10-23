Man passed out in car with drugs in lap, kids in back seat

Shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Billy Begley spoke to the manager at Dot and Rick’s Market on Highway 11-W who stated that the man, later identified as Robert Joseph DeBord, had been sitting there for more than an hour.

"I observed a white male passed out in the driver's seat with a $10 bill rolled up like a straw, and on his lap was a white book with a white powder substance on it," Begley said.

When awakened and asked about the white powder, DeBord, 26, 311 North Ave., Church Hill, reportedly dumped it in his lap and stated it was his Buprenorphine medication, and he couldn't take it as directed by the directions on the bottle.

DeBord reportedly performed poorly on field sobriety tests.

A search of his vehicle allegedly revealed him to be in possession of a metal screen for grinding pills into powder, as well as a pill bottle containing Buprenorphine, Clonazepam and Gabapentin.

DeBord submitted to a blood draw and was charged with DUI, child endangerment, possession of Schedule IV narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license.

The children were released to family members.

He was arraigned Monday, ordered released on recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court again Nov. 29.