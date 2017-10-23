Kingsport woman lies about shooting herself

Sullivan County Sheriff's Office

Oct. 19

At a Bristol home, a pair of "one time friends" had a dispute over tickets to an upcoming Jason Aldean concert. One woman, 59, claimed that she was hit in the face during the altercation and knocked to the ground, then had a gun pointed at her. Meanwhile the resident, 54, said that the complainant had barged into her house uninvited and pulled her hair, so she grabbed the firearm to defend herself. Police could not determine a primary aggressor and took no action.

Oct. 20

During a domestic disturbance in Kingsport, a man kicked in a locked bathroom door, flinging it open to hit a 3-year-old on the other side. A responding officer found a bleeding cut to the child's head, but the suspect had left the scene. An assault warrant was to be obtained for his arrest.

Oct. 22

A deputy found a car crashed into a mobile home on Mountain View Road, while the driver was "jittery" and spoke with slurred speech. Further investigation revealed that prior to hitting the residence, the suspect had driven in several nearby yards, through a chain link fence and into a power pole. When questioned about the other incidents, he "didn't remember" hitting anything. He was arrested on multiple charges, including DUI and four counts of leaving the scene of a crash.

Kingsport Police Department

Oct. 19

A patient at Indian Path Medical Center claimed that while walking on Gibson Mill Road (five days earlier) she was shot in the hand and abdomen. She did not see the shooter, according to her account, and had tried to treat the wound herself before visiting the hospital. When told that police would continue to investigate the incident — due to some "missing pieces" in her account — she admitted to lying. Her injuries had actually occurred at a motel on Memorial Boulevard, where a gun she was handling "misfired or accidentally discharged." She said the firearm could not be recovered, because an acquaintance "won't tell her where he disposed of it." Police planned to obtain a warrant for filing a false report.

Oct. 21

A woman reported that while she was making dinner, her wife took a bite out of a deviled egg. When the cook stated she had wanted that specific egg, the other woman threw the entire batch into the floor, then punched and kicked the victim. She was arrested for assault.

Police responded to a crash on Watauga Street, finding a Jeep Cherokee had hit a tree. The driver ran from the scene but was soon located and apprehended on nearby Oak Street. An officer says she admitted to intentionally wrecking her vehicle, but did not provide a reason why, and was in possession of various pills, meth and syringes. She was arrested on multiple charges.