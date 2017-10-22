National Drug Take-Back Day Oct. 28

Pills and patches will be accepted, but not sharp objects such as needles and syringes. The service is free, anonymous and an environmentally safe way to dispose of out-of-date or unwanted prescription medications.

"Prescription drugs are especially susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse," said Dr. Eleanor Cantrell, director of the LENOWISCO Health District. "Flushing them down the toilet poses potential health concerns, so we encourage residents to clean out their medicine cabinets and dispose of these potentially dangerous controlled substances in a safe and anonymous way."

Collection sites for the Oct. 28 National Drug Take-Back Day in the Lenowisco Health District include Food City at 603 Wood Ave. in Big Stone Gap; Food City at 517 Front St. W. in Coeburn; the Scott County Sheriff's Office at 267 Willow St., Suite 102 in Gate City; CVS Pharmacy at 1128 Park Ave. N.W. in Norton; Food City at 930 E. Morgan Ave. in Pennington Gap; Food City at 16410 Wise St. in St. Paul; Food City at 480 U.S. Route 23 in Weber City; and Food City at 207 Woodland Drive S.W. in Wise.

The 13th annual National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is a collaborative effort of state and local law enforcement and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration. Last year Virginians disposed of more than 22,000 pounds of prescription drugs at more than 200 collection sites.

Nationally, more than 366 tons of outdated or unused prescription medications were turned in at more than 5,000 sites in 2016. Since its inception, the national Take-Back Day has taken in and safely disposed of more than 7 million pounds from homes and off the street.