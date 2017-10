According to a Friday afternoon press release, Hugo Mayorga, 33, was last seen in Kingsport. He is wanted on charges of rape of a child and aggravated sexual battery.

Police say the victim was an 11-year-old girl and warrants have been issued for Mayorga. Due to the victim’s juvenile status and an ongoing investigation, police have not released additional details.

Anyone with information about Mayorga’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Tracy Haraz at (423) 279-7500.