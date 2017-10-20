Kingsport man attacks mom with onion, ginger ale

Hawkins County Sheriff's Office

Oct. 16

A woman called police after a window at her residence was shattered, saying that her ex-boyfriend caused the damage when he "threw a pumpkin." He had left prior to the arrival of a deputy.

Oct. 18

In a burglary report from Rogersville, a recently hospitalized woman returned home to find forced entry. Police report the residence was ransacked — including carpet pulled up and the hardwood beneath spattered with paint — while a refrigerator, washer, baby clothes and crib were missing. Several potential suspects were identified, but no charges were immediately placed.

Sullivan County Sheriff's Office

Oct. 18

In a theft report from Bluff City, a man reported a $65 item missing from his yard: a sculpture of a green alien with black eyes.

Kingsport Police Department

Oct. 16

As an officer responded to a complaint of a prowler around vehicles on Stadium Drive, a man was spotted fleeing from a driveway. On the running board of an SUV parked at the home, spilled cereal and milk was observed , while an empty bag of chips was beside a car. Following a foot chase, the suspect was apprehended in the back yard of neighboring home. Through slurred speech — and periodic stints of falling asleep on unsteady feet — he admitted to using Subutex. Meanwhile, the victims told police that the food had been in one of their vehicles. Ultimately, the suspect was arrested on several charges, including auto burglary, public intoxication and evading arrest.

Oct. 18

A woman called police after her son, age 27, tried to shove half an onion in her mouth, while issuing threats and wishing that she were dead. When he went into the attic to try and find a gun, she fled outside and he followed without the weapon. As she headed toward a neighbor’s house yelling for help, he grabbed her and doused her with an entire two liter of ginger ale. During questioning of the suspect, he rationalized the initial vegetable incident as a means "to shut her up." As for emptying the soda on his mother, that was because "she was acting stupid." He was jailed on charges of assault and vandalism. At the victim's request, police confiscated the gun the suspect had attempted to retrieve — but she had previously hid elsewhere — because she was afraid he may one day "use it on her."