Jailer resigns after alleged DUI crash in Kingsport

Shannon E. Kanipe, 41, of Pine Street in Kingsport, was indicted on Oct. 10 by a Sullivan County grand jury. On Friday, he turned himself in at the Kingsport Police Department on charges of driving under the influence and reckless endangerment.

According to Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson, Kanipe had worked as a corrections officer at his department for approximately four years. Shortly after his Kingsport crash four months ago, Kanipe entered his resignation at the HCSO.

Records at the Kingsport Police Department say the incident occurred shortly after midnight on June 17. Officers were dispatched to a crash on East Sevier Avenue near the intersection with Borden Street.

They reportedly found that a 2001 Ford Mustang, driven by Kanipe, had been heading west on Sevier. In the 1400 block Kanipe traveled over the center line, according to police, and into the opposite travel lane.

A KPD crash diagram alleges that Kanipe continued to veer left and all the way to the curbing, sideswiping a Chevrolet Tahoe that was legally parked along the side of the road. Kanipe's Mustang continued heading west in eastbound lanes, coming to a stop when his Mustang hit the side of a legally parked GM Yukon.

Kanipe's car suffered disabling damage in the crash, while the other two vehicles were still functional. According to police, Kanipe admitted to a responding officer that he had consumed one and a half pints of "expensive bourbon."

Kanipe was transported to Holston Valley Medical Center for treatment of possible injuries and consented to a blood draw. Kingsport police report his blood alcohol content was .26, three times the legal Tennessee limit.

Kanipe posted $10,000 bond after his Friday arrest and was released.