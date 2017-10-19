Rogersville man killed in 11-W collision with tractor trailer

As of Thursday afternoon the Tennessee Highway Patrol’s preliminary report wasn't complete and no names had been released.

The accident occurred at 6:50 a.m. at the intersection of 11-W and Main Street on the west side of Rogersville.

A rescuer who responded to the scene told the Times-News that a tractor-trailer hauling a full load of wood chips to the Domtar plant in Kingsport was eastbound on 11-W when the victim pulled out into the truck's path.

The victim’s car was T-boned in the driver’s side door by the tractor-trailer.

Witnesses reportedly stated that the victim had just gotten off of work and was headed home, and was attempting to cross 11-W to get to the subdivision across the highway where he lived.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer reportedly suffered minor injuries and declined transport.

The tractor trailer came to rest blocking both eastbound lanes of 11-W traffic, and the passenger vehicle came to rest in the westbound lanes.

The highway was closed for three hours for cleanup during peak rush hour, resulting in lengthy traffic delays.

Eastbound traffic was detoured through downtown Rogersville, and westbound traffic was detoured south on Rt. 66S to Rt. 113 which they took back north to 11-W.

This is the second major accident to occur on 11-W in Rogersville in three days. On Tuesday a car pulled out of Reno Street into the path of an eastbound SUV, resulting in one patient being transported to the Holston Valley Medical Center via helicopter rescue.