Kingsport woman’s starved dog case bound over to grand jury

Lindsey Price, 29, was charged in June after her former landlord found the rotted carcass of a dog officials believe she adopted from the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter two years ago. The investigation began in late May after Price’s landlord at her Northridge condo found the long-rotted carcass of an adult black and brown dog.

Animal control officials said Price adopted a 12-week old puppy — named Sugar at the time, but renamed Luna after the adoption — in March 2015. Animal Shelter Co-Director Tammy Davis said she is certain the dog found inside a Northridge area condo in June is the same puppy.

Price was in Washington County General Sessions Court with her attorney, Scott Shults, on Wednesday for a hearing, but she decided to send the case to Criminal Court.

