Man who fled bondsman to spur Hawkins police chase gets nearly a year in jail

Roger Patrick Ratliff, 29, 1220 Grassy Creek Road, Rogersville, still has Kingsport Police Department charges pending from the Sept. 26 chase including aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

At the time of the chase he was also wanted in Sullivan County for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, simple drug possession, introduction of contraband into jail and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Monday Ratliff pleaded guilty in Hawkins County Sessions Court to several misdemeanor charges he picked up in Mount Carmel during the chase including two counts of evading arrest, reckless endangerment, stop sign violation, driving on the wrong side of the road, simple possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and no insurance.

Ratliff was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in jail, with release eligibility after serving 75 percent of the sentence. He was also ordered to pay $4,154 in fines and fees, and was sentences to a consecutive 11 months and 29 days of probation and 96 hours of community service.

On the night of Sept. 26 Ratliff agreed to meet his Bail bondsman at the Stone Drive Walmart to surrender on the outstanding warrants.

When Ratliff spotted police in the vicinity, however, he reportedly rammed his vehicle into a patrol car and led police on a chase into Hawkins County.

Mount Carmel Police Department picked up the pursuit. It began on Independence Avenue and went onto Ellis Lane, where Ratliff allegedly ran a stop sign and headed south on Hammond Avenue.

The MCPD reports that approximately nine miles after officers attempted to stop Ratliff — and traveling on Lloyds Chapel Road, Miller Wood Road, Old Union and New Canton — the chase briefly ended up on Highway 11-W. Ratliff then turned onto Elm Springs and stopped at a mobile home park in the 400 block.

Ratliff was apprehended after a brief foot chase in Mount Carmel, where he bailed from his Chevy Blazer at a mobile home park.

In other Hawkins County Sessions Court news Monday:

* Bobby Lee Mays, 53, 50 Hickory Drive, Bristol, Va. was sentenced to 15 days at 75 percent, 11 months and 29 days of probation, 96 hours of community service and $3,348 in fines and fees in exchange for guilty pleas to resisting arrest and two counts of simple possession of a controlled substance. Charges including possession of Schedule II narcotics with intent to deliver, tampering with evidence, possession of a controlled substance without a valid prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.

* Caleb Ellic Wallen, 26, 113 Mountain View School Road, Rogersville, whose charges of solicitation of a minor for aggravated statutory rape and simple possession of marijuana were bound over to the Hawkins County Grand Jury.