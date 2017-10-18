You can help HCSO's Christmas with a cop program serve more kids

Every year the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office participates in a fundraiser, and based on how much it raises, deputies "adopt" as many children as the money will allow from the Of One Accord ministry's Christmas for the Children program.

HCSO Administrative Secretary Stacy Webb told the Times-News on Tuesday that this year's fundraising goal is $2,250, which will serve 15 children. Traditionally they have spent about $100 per child, but this year they want to spend $150.

The more money they raise, the more kids they can adopt.

This year's shopping spree is Dec. 9 at the Rogersville Walmart. Saturday’s motorcycle ride, chili cook-off and silent auction fundraiser set for Saturday at the Rogersville City Park will determine how many kids get to participate.

Here's what you need to know to participate:

* Registration. Riders can begin signing up for the motorcycle ride at 10 a.m. Saturday at the large pavilion at Rogersville City Park. A minimum $15 contribution is requested per rider, and another $5 per passenger. The ride begins at noon and is being organized by the Brotherhood Leathers shop on Main Street in downtown Rogersville.

* Silent auction. You can also begin submitting your bids beginning at 10 a.m. on a wide variety of items that have been donated for the silent auction. Riders are expected to return around 2 p.m. The final bid submissions will be taken at 2:45 p.m., after which the winners will be announced. You must be present with money in hand to claim your item.

* More than 65 silent auction items. Here are a few examples of the items that have been donated: gift certificates from Gary Lawson Mowing and Weedeating, Earls Cycle, Green Boomerang, Myers Towing, At Ease Massage, Colliers Cleaners, Tattoo Addiction, Brotherhood Leathers, New Dimensions Salon, and Pig & Chick; a load of wood from Rick Dinkins; Alignment and Oil Change from Hill Top Auto and Towing; two Microdermabrasions Sessions from Dr. Chris Calendine; two one-day passes from Dollywood; two tickets to Wonderworks Museum and many, many more.

* A two-hour ride. Beginning at noon, riders will leave Rogersville City Park and take through the heart of Cherokee Lake country. They will take Route 66-S to Bulls Gap, where they will turn west on 11-E to Morristown, and then north on 25-E to Bean Station, and back on 11-W to Rogersville and the City Park's large pavilion by 2 p.m. There will be a short restroom break somewhere in the middle of the ride at a location to be determined later.

* Chili for riders and non-riders. You don't have to be a motorcyclist to participate. Chili, soft drinks and dessert will be served at 2 p.m., and is included in the rider's contribution. Non-riders can eat for a $10 contribution and everyone is welcome to bid on silent auction items.

* Christmas with a cop: On Dec. 9, each child submitted to the HCSO by Of One Accord will be matched with a deputy who will take that child on a shopping spree at Walmart and let them buy whatever they want (within reason) until their money is gone. After the shopping spree, the children and their families will join the HCSO back at the Justice Center for a pizza party.

If you aren't able to attend Saturday's fundraiser but you'd still like to make a contribution to the Christmas with a Cop program, can call Stacy Webb weekdays during business hours at (423) 272-4848.